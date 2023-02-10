***The video above is from a previous report***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a woman and taking her 7-year-old.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Jovon Lynch, was found dead inside the passenger seat of a car behind a home in the 16200 block of Huntmere Avenue Wednesday morning, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office stated.

She was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

The woman’s 7-year-old daughter was reported missing.

According to investigators, the 35-year-old suspect, identified as the 7-year-old’s father, allegedly shot the mother and left the scene with the child.

The child was later found at Elyria Police Station after investigators say the suspect dropped her off with family members.

According to police, the suspect has been identified but not arrested. The case remains under investigation.