Suspect accused of dragging officer arrested in Ravenna

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW)– The man accused of dragging a police officer during an attempted traffic stop was arrested in Ravenna.

The U.S. Marshals said a North Jackson officer tried to stop 22-year-old Nicholas Roman Wednesday evening. Roman grabbed the officer’s arm, dragging him by the vehicle, investigators said. The officer free himself and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Early Friday morning, the Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Ravenna Police Department and the Portage County Drug Unit found Roman hiding in a bathtub at a house on East Highland Road. According to Marshals, he was non-compliant during his arrest.

Roman is being held at the Portage County Jail on outstanding warrants and will be transferred to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

