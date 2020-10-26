ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — People putting their “I Voted” stickers on women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s headstone will see something new this year: a plastic cover.
Her headstone, in a cemetery in Rochester, New York, now has a shield to prevent further degradation to the marble from the stickers’ glue and the cleaners used to remove the stickers.
The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, when as many as 12,000 people visited the cemetery where Anthony is buried.
A spring restoration effort had revealed the damage done to the marble marker.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Susan B. Anthony’s grave has new plastic shield for protection from ‘I voted’ stickers
- Police: Florida man stole bulldozer, ran down Biden signs
- ‘We are blowing up the precedent’: Dems argue against vote to confirm Trump’s Supreme Court nominee
- 14-year-old boy with Asperger syndrome beaten to death
- Orange and Brown digital show assesses Cleveland’s victory over the Bengals, OBJ’s injury