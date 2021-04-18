‘Survivor’ star Sunday Burquest dies of cancer at 50

MANA ISLAND – MAY 1: “I’m the Kingpin” – Sunday Burquest on the eighth episode of SURVIVOR: Millennials vs. Gen. X, airing Wednesday, Nov. 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

(WJW) — Former “Survivor” contestant Sunday Burquest has passed away from cancer at age 50.

Her daughter, Kennedy Burquest, announced her passing on Instagram. The post reads:

“To my unbelievably beautiful mama,



Thank you. Thank you for fighting as hard as you did for as long as you did. Thank you for being a best friend, a role model, a sister, and my mother all in one. Thank you for raising me to love Jesus, and show that love to others. That’s something you did so well.



It breaks my heart to know you will never get to see me on my wedding day, or be there when I have my first kid. But I know you’re watching over me. Although it hurts me so bad to watch you go, I’m so happy you are happy again. I’m happy you get to be with Jesus, and see your dad. I’m happy you aren’t in pain anymore. I’m happy I got to have these past few months with you. I loved taking care of you. You’ll always be my favorite patient.



I love you to heaven and back a million times. I know one day we will meet again. Until then, I’ll spend every minute missing you, and trying to make you proud.



Rest easy mom, I’ll see you soon 🤍”

According to TMZ, Sunday had been battling esophageal and ovarian cancer since last summer. At that time, her doctors reportedly said she only had a few months to live.

She also fought breast cancer in 2012, the news outlet reports. She was deemed cancer-free in 2016 after undergoing several surgeries and treatments.

Sunday competed on “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” in 2016, People Magazine says. She reportedly lasted for 35 days and finished in seventh place.

She leaves behind a husband, four children and two daughters-in-law.