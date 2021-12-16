Video shows ship carrying smugglers, $14.7M in drugs explode before U.S. Navy rescue

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (WJW/AP) — The U.S. Navy says it has rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman.

According to a press release from the U.S. Navy, the fire caused an explosion on the vessel.

(3/3) Video of the vessel catching fire prior to explosion pic.twitter.com/ZU1n8uuG1g — U.S. 5th Fleet (@US5thFleet) December 16, 2021

The five suspects were injured, according to the release. One additional Iranian from the vessel remains missing.

The Navy released aerial surveillance footage showing the traditional ship, known as a dhow, as it sailed in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday. Smoke pours from the vessel after those on board apparently set the fire, with an explosion rocking the ship.

In this handout photograph from the U.S. Navy, a traditional dhow sailing vessel suspected of smuggling drugs burns in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. The U.S. Navy said Thursday it rescued five Iranians suspected of smuggling drugs after they apparently set fire to their stash on board a traditional sailing vessel off the coast of Oman, though one remains missing. (U.S. Navy via AP)

U.S. sailors also recovered over 1,745 kilograms of hashish, 500 kilograms of methamphetamine and 30 kilograms of heroin. The Navy valued the recovered drugs as worth $14.7 million.

Prior to the fire, forces had suspected the vessel of transporting illicit drugs.