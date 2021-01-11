Surveillance video shows horrific deadly crash at dealership in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday evening at the Bedford Nissan dealership.

Around 11:30 p.m., officers saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed, according to an incident report from Bedford police.

That vehicle went off the road and barreled through several parked cars at the dealership.

Surveillance video shows the accident happened in a matter of seconds.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Officer identified the drive as Janelle Black, 28, of Cleveland.

She died at the hospital.

