Surveillance video released as DEA says firearm found at scene of officer-involved shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Surveillance video obtained from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District captures a shooting involving a Drug Enforcement Administration agent who says a man approached him with a gun. The family of the man who was shot insists that he did not point a weapon at the undercover agent.

Around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, Cleveland police responded to East 82nd Street and Decker Avenue for reports of shots fired. On their way to the scene, officers learned the shooting involved a law enforcement officer.

The surveillance camera was mounted on the rear of East Professional Center, the former East High School.

In the upper left of the screen, a white SUV is seen sitting on East 82nd. Inside the vehicle is one undercover DEA agent who was conducting a narcotics operation.

A black car pulls up and shows a man get out, appearing to walk toward the SUV. According to Cleveland police, two men approached the vehicle. They say one of the men displayed a firearm.

The video shows the agent get out of the SUV, then a white flash, which is apparently when the agent shoots 20-year-old Trayvon Johnson, who ran to his house across the street, after being shot in the stomach.

DEA investigators say Johnson pointed a gun at the agent, possibly to rob or carjack him. Immediately after the gunfire, a silver vehicle, parked in the lot of the school building immediately rushed to the scene.

The video is too far away to determine if anything was in the suspect’s hand, but the DEA says they recovered a firearm at the scene.

The suspect’s mother told reporters on Wednesday, he did not threaten the undercover agent.

“The agent was in the car…two individuals approached him brandishing…one brandishing a weapon and the agent jumped out of the car and gunfire,” said Keith Martin, DEA Special Agent in Charge.

“My son just got out the car and all the video will show is him running from him shooting at him and they only gonna get his bullet casing because my son didn’t shoot back,” said the injured suspect’s mother, Diana Johnson.

Johnson is listed in stable condition at University Hospitals.

The family says their home surveillance cameras captured the incident too, but so far they have not released it, under the advice of their attorney.

Cleveland police will handle the investigation.