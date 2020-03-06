Surrounded by firefighters, 5-year-old who battled cancer for 3 years rings cancer-free bell

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJW) — A 5-year-old boy who was diagnosed with leukemia when he was 22 months old is finally celebrating being cancer-free.

The Columbia Fire Department in South Carolina posted photos of the little boy and an update on Facebook Friday.

Thursday, members of the fire department stood with firefighters from several other departments as Jonathan Whetstone rang his bell to end treatment at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. His father is a member of the Edisto Volunteer Fire Department.

According to a Curing Kids Cancer fundraising page, he was diagnosed after not being himself for a month or so. He had an ear infection and the flu and still did not bounce back. A blood test showed his hemoglobin level was dangerously low.

That’s when he was diagnosed with cancer.

The Edisto Volunteer Fire Department is now working to raise money to celebrate Jonathan with a Curing Kids Cancer fundraiser. For more on that, click here.