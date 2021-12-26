Surprise Christmas gift: Police adopt adorable puppies found abandoned at convenience store

TULSA, Okla. (KSN/WJW) — Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip convenience store Christmas night for a report of abandoned property.

“Last night, someone left five puppies in a zipped bag on the counter at QT,” Tulsa Police Department said in a statement.

But when Mingo Valley Division police arrived at the scene at 91st and Mingo, they were overcome with how adorable the pups were.

“Overwhelmed with Christmas feelings, four of the officers immediately adopted four of the puppies and the fiifth went home with the QT employee,” the department explained.

Police ask if you are looking for a pet this season to consider adoption, saying that animal rescues and shelters across the country are over capacity.