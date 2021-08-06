Supporters raise nearly $400K for Ohio singer Nightbirde as cancer battle continues

ZANESVILLE, Ohio (WJW)– Fans and supporters of Ohio singer Nightbirde have raised nearly $400,000 to cover her cancer treatments.

The 30-year-old Zanesville woman, whose real name is Jane Marczewski, wowed judges on “America’s Got Talent” and earned the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell.

Marczewski was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017. It was the first of three reoccurring cancer diagnoses. In 2019, doctors gave her 3 to 6 months to live.

Earlier this week, she pulled out of the talent competition. She called performing on “AGT” a dream come true.

“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT. Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already,” Marczewski said on Tuesday.

The singer started a GoFundMe page in June to help cover medical expenses with an original goal of $30,000. As of Friday afternoon, people have donated more than $394,000.

“We are confident that the same cancer treatments as before will yield the same amazing results, and I’m calling on you for some help once again, as they’re not covered by my insurance,” she wrote on the page. “It pains me to ask again for money, but I ask as Moses did when he needed water, and he spoke to the rock; as the friend banging on his neighbor’s door asking for bread in the night. Not because I am entitled to your help, but because I desperately need it.”