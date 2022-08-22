SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)— The supply chain issues impacting everything from groceries to construction has now impacted the 2022 St. Jude Dream home under construction.

The drawing for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes is being postponed until November 16, 2022.

This year’s house is being built in historic Shaker Heights by Keystate Homes. The three-bedroom home with two and a half baths is valued at $775,000.

St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Back in February, FOX 8 sold a record 25,000 tickets for the dream home. Thanks to the generosity of the FOX 8 viewers, we raised over $2.5 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, where no family gets a bill.

St. Jude released the following statement Monday morning that reads in part, “Keystate Homes and their trade partners are diligently working to complete the house for the lucky winner. Thanks to supporters in Cleveland and around the country, St. Jude has raised over $600 million dollars in the last 31 years through the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway fundraiser.”

Be sure to join us for the drawing on Wednesday, November 16, where one lucky winner will win the dream home.

Many other great prizes will also be given away that day including a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a new spa from Litehouse Pools and Spas, and a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct.