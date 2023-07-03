(WJW) – Sky gazers will be treated to a spectacular celestial event Monday as the full moon graces the night sky. But this full moon isn’t just any ordinary full moon – it’s a “supermoon.”

What makes it super? Well, this particular full moon will be closer to Earth than average, thanks to the moon’s elliptical orbit.

Supermoons occur when the full moon coincides with its closest approach to Earth, known as the perigean full moon. This phenomenon happens three or four times a year, and July’s full moon marks the first of four supermoons in 2023.

The July supermoon is expected to appear around 14% larger and up to 30% brighter than an average full moon, according to Jay Reynolds, research astronomer at Cleveland State University.

Courtesy: Jay Reynolds

Courtesy: Jay Reynolds

July’s full moon is known as the “Buck Moon.” The name stems from the fact that this is the time when deer antlers start regrowing after being shed in the spring.

Video of the full moon rising in San Juan Bautista, California, Sunday night was shared with Storyful by Eric Chu.

It shows a bright, glowing moon rising over the ridge of a mountain.

The lunar spectacle doesn’t end there. Most years have 12 full moons, one for each month, but this year, there will be 13, with two of them in August.

The second full moon in one month is known as a blue moon, like the phrase “once in a blue moon,” according to NASA.

Here’s when to expect them:

August 1: Sturgeon moon

August 30: Blue moon

September 29: Harvest moon

August’s second supermoon will be the closest to Earth at a mere 238,900 miles away.