CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — There are going to to be fewer chip dip options in local grocery stores this holiday season.

Superior Dairy in Canton has announced plans to “pause the production” of the beloved French onion chip dip made at its facility. Calling the move a “difficult decision,” the company said in a statement that they are thinking of their workers.

“Many of our employees are putting in continuous long work hours and it is simply not sustainable,” they said in the statement. “Our employees are one of the many reasons our Superior Dairy products are outstanding, and they are our number one priority.”

The company made clear they are going to continue assessing the situation and that the dip could come back at some point.

“We loved our chip dip as much as anyone and will miss it alongside all of our devoted customers,” Superior Dairy said.

The company, started in 1922, was acquired by Michigan Milk Producers Association last year. Dairy products produced in the Northeast Ohio facility are shipped out all over the country.