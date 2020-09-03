LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A back to school message for families is now the source of controversy after a newsletter addressing systemic racism, the protests and riots of the summer as well as issues of police brutality were noted by the superintendent.

In the newsletter, Jerome Davis, Clearview Local Schools superintendent of seven years, expressed frustration and disappointment with the events of the summer stating, “As a Black man in America, I have to live each day in fear of what will happen next.”

The letter continued, “What will happen to the Black and Brown children of the Clearview Local School district… our district?

“The newsletter was an appropriate place for it because it’s a relevant issue that is taking place on this day,” said Davis.

The letter also stated, “This summer has left me with a feeling of sadness, anger, disappointment, and frustration because of the ridiculousness of brutality and callousness committed by those who were sworn to protect and serve.”

Clearview School Board President Heidi Adkins along with other board members responded to the newsletter with a postcard sent to district families calling the letter “inappropriate and not consistent with past practice.”

The school board’s response also stated they were “surprised” by the newsletter and the school board has experienced some “misplaced backlash.”

“Briefly it could have said there’s a lot of stuff that’s going on right now in the world,” said Adkins. “… His message should have been about what we can look forward to in the building not about what his beliefs are in his personal agenda.”

The postcard sent on behalf of the school board also stated they couldn’t recall ever having issues with back to school newsletters and have not felt the need to proof read them but that could change in the future.

“The postcard that went out brushed aside everything that Black and brown people are going through in America right now it dismissed the feelings of people that look like me,” said Davis.

Adkins said she has reached out to the Ohio School Boards Association about potential diversity classes for the district.

“One thing I love about this community is it’s very diverse,” said Adkins. “It’s not about color in our district, we’ve never had an issue.”

The superintendent said last year a teacher received sensitivity training after making comments about people of color.

“Anybody that says they don’t see color is clearly not telling the truth because when you look at me you see a color,” said Davis.

