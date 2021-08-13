Superheroes face off against villains in local charity softball game

Baseball on the Chalk Line of the Infield

AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Superheroes and villains will go head-to-head in a charity softball game at Mercy Health Stadium in Avon Friday night.

Starting at 7:05 p.m., the Super Heroes to Kids in Ohio organization is bringing heroes and villains from comic books to the ball diamond.

“If the villains win the game, they’re taking over the stadium and then they’re taking over the world,” said Brian Chulik, co-founder and board member with the organization. “It’s a big thing. We’re hoping that we get a lot of people out there to cheer on the heroes to thwart the villains.”

Some of the heroes and villains may also enter the stands throughout the game to meet the crowd.

“All proceeds go to charity. We will make good use of the funds to help kids and families in the area who are going through hardships, whether medically or other types of adversity, just as a pick-me-up,” Chulik said.

Local heroes are in the game’s lineup alongside their superhero counterparts, including a police officer, a firefighter, a special education teacher, a military service member and more.