Super Tuesday: Five candidates vie for delegates in 14 states

(WJW)– Voters in 14 states and one territory head to the polls on Super Tuesday for a defining day in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

A candidate needs 1,991 or more of the 3,979 delegates to lock up the nomination before the Democratic National Convention in July. About a third of those necessary delegates are at play on Tuesday. The states with the most delegates up for grabs: California, Texas and North Carolina.

But it’s not winner-take-all. Delegates are allocated among the candidates who get 15 percent or more of the votes.

Right now, Sen. Bernie Sanders leads with 60, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden with 53, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 26, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 8 and Amy Klobachar with 7.

A few storylines to watch: Will Buttigieg and Klobachar’s endorsements boost Biden, even though he didn’t campaign in Super Tuesday states? Can Warren gain momentum and can Sanders keep his? Will Bloomberg, who didn’t compete in the February states, see his massive advertising spending payoff?

Still in the race:

Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg

Tulsi Gabbard

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Recently-ended campaigns:

Pete Buttigieg

Amy Klobuchar

