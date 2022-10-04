Mario was introduced in the original “Donkey Kong” video game in 1981, four years before the first-ever "Super Mario Bros." game in 1985.

(WJW) — Calling all Super Mario Bros. fans!

Nintendo has announced that fans will soon get a sneak peek at the new Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The gaming company said they will release the ‘world premiere trailer’ on October 6, 2022.

According to a post on Facebook, fans should tune into their Youtube page at 4:05 p.m. ET to be among the first to see the trailer.

Social media posts promoting the movie trailer also showcase a very detailed poster.

According to Universal Pictures, the movie is still untitled but fans can anticipate it to arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Universal has said the animated movie will star Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.