(WJW) – The daughter of Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie was among four people killed in separate Wisconsin aircraft crashes this past weekend, according to several reports.

As reported by FOX 8’s sister station WFRV, a T-6 Texan plane crashed into Lake Winnebago, near Oshkosh, Wisconsin during an air convention Saturday morning.

Collie’s daughter, 30-year-old Devyn Reiley, died in the crash, Fox News reported. A passenger, 20-year-old Zach Colliemoreno, was also killed.

Collie, a two-time Super Bowl Champion who played for the San Francisco 49ers, shared photos to pay tribute to his daughter on Facebook, saying, “I trust You my king. All Things to work together for good.”

Hours later, WFRV confirmed, two others were killed in a separate crash when a Rotorway 162F helicopter and ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter collided mid-air at Wittman Regional Airport.

A pilot, 69-year-old Mark Peterson, and passenger, 72-year-old Thomas Volz, were pronounced dead, according to Fox News. Two others were injured.

Both crashes are being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.