Winter weather alert: See the latest on timing and totals of snowfall in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine and a “warm-up” on Sunday ahead of a decent swath of snow arriving for parts of our area.
Eastern counties in Ohio are now under a winter storm warning from Sunday evening through Monday evening.
Those counties include Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull and Tuscarawas that could see 9-12″+ total snow accumulations.
A handful of others are also under a winter weather advisory during that same time, including Cuyahoga, Holmes, Medina, Summit and Wayne Counties that could see 6-9″ of total snow accumulations.
Here are the snowfall totals expected from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday:
Temps warm to more seasonable levels for a few days before arctic air moves into Northeast Ohio once again.
Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: