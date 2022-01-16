Winter weather alert: See the latest on timing and totals of snowfall in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunshine and a “warm-up” on Sunday ahead of a decent swath of snow arriving for parts of our area.

Eastern counties in Ohio are now under a winter storm warning from Sunday evening through Monday evening.

Those counties include Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Geauga, Lake, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Trumbull and Tuscarawas that could see 9-12″+ total snow accumulations.

A handful of others are also under a winter weather advisory during that same time, including Cuyahoga, Holmes, Medina, Summit and Wayne Counties that could see 6-9″ of total snow accumulations.

Here are the snowfall totals expected from 7 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday:

Temps warm to more seasonable levels for a few days before arctic air moves into Northeast Ohio once again.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

