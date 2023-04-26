(WJW) – Rain showers move out Wednesday morning.

The day will be cool, but dry. We will be in and out of the clouds with breaks of sunshine especially during the second half of the day.

Highs in the low 50s.

A Freeze Watch will kick in late Wednesday and stay in effect until early Thursday.

Frost and freeze conditions are possible Thursday morning.

The “pick day” is Thursday.

Rain redevelops Friday morning. Some steady and heavy.

We will then see drier periods Saturday (a few showers on-and-off) then more rain Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures range 5-10° BELOW average (64°) all week until Friday. Temperatures flirt with 60 next weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently?

There are three reasons:

First the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading.

Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands.

Thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.

These elements have locked in this rainy and cooler pattern. Little chance of long stretches of warmth into early May.

The pattern is ripe for another rain/snow mix type system early next week. Stay tuned!

Big swings in temperatures don’t just occur in Ohio nor is Ohio the leader in big weather changes. The center of the country experiences big weather swings more than any other location in spring:

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio, Meteorologist Scott Sabol did some checking.

After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.