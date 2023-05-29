[Editor’s Note: In the video player above you can see the top FOX 8 stories from May 29, 2023.]

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Lake Erie Canopy Tours has officially kicked off its 2023 season, and the aerial adventure park is offering something new to experience this year.

On Saturday nights, customers can now take a zip-line tour in the evening hours providing sunset and moonlight views over Geneva State Park.

The new half-zipline tour started on May 27 and will be offered Saturday evenings from 8:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. According to a press release, zip line courses are open through the end of October.

Courtesy: The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake

“We’re excited to launch another Lake Erie Canopy Tours season of adventure, with the added option to zipline through Geneva State Park under the starry sky or with the backdrop of the setting sun on Lake Erie,” said Lodge General Manager Charlene Horgan in a press release. “Whether it’s ziplining, kayaking or climbing on the Adventure Course, Lake Erie Canopy Tours has something for everyone.”

Lake Erie Canopy Tours is located adjacent to the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake. The aerial adventure park offers full and half zipline tours, an adventure course, as well as a challenge course.

Full details and reservations can be found, here.