(WJW) — Sunshine today! A nice, quiet day, but chilly! Mid and upper 40’s today. Cooler along the lake with light winds.

Winds increase overnight gusting to 25 MPH at times. Nowhere near what we experienced Saturday… 70-80 MPH winds recorded! Here are some of the highest gusts from the two rounds of damaging winds.

We’re watching Wednesday this week. Warm winds and severe storms return. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a SLIGHT RISK 4 days out! That’s a level 2 out of 5. Stay tuned!

An unsettled start to the workweek wrapping up with pleasant conditions as we head into Easter Weekend.

Early Guardians Home Opener looks cool, but dry with a little sunshine!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

