(WJW) – Temperatures quickly climb into the upper 70s and low 80s today.

A good amount of sunshine. The beautiful stretch of days continues.

A picture-perfect weekend ahead. Temps will be slightly cooler along the shoreline.

Mild weather for Friday night football. Temperatures will mainly be in the 70s with mostly clear skies.

Saturday is the first official day of fall.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Very little rain in the long-range outlook.

This has been the driest start to September since 1973 across northern Ohio.

Temperatures near average next week. Stay up-to-date by downloading the FOX 8 apps.