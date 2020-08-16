Sunny Sunday morning weather turns to storms later

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A sunny Sunday start with storms lurking to our west. Clouds increase later this morning followed by showers and storms moving through from noon to 6 p.m.

We’re not anticipating any severe storms, but there could be some stronger ones with gusty winds and small hail, so stay tuned.

We need the rain, so hopefully your yard will get some much-needed water. Areas in a moderate drought are at a 4-to-5-inch deficit.

A taste of early fall is ahead, and temps are cooling down with 70-degree weather back in the forecast along with a sunny, dry stretch next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic

