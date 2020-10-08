Sunny skies for Thursday with cooler temps in the 60s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will be mainly clear overnight as temperatures fall into the mid and upper 40s, but wind velocities will be 10-15 mph so it will be brisk.

Sunshine graces us again Thursday albeit a bit cooler with highs in the low/mid 60s. Check out the weekend. Saturday is sporting mid/upper 70s! Sunday will include more clouds from ‘Delta’ and showers nearing late.

Getting excited about the Browns game?! The weather alone will be worth it!

The remnants of Hurricane Delta show signs of affecting us with the northern fringe of the cloud deck as early as Saturday night/Sunday. That being said, we are still hanging tough with a dry forecast until late Sunday!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: