Sunny skies expected for Sunday with temps in the low 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Chilly evening with that wind chill making things feels like mid to upper 20s. We’re dry with no weather worries until Monday late afternoon.

Tomorrow, we’ll see sunshine and temps should warm to the low 50s.

Don’t get too used to this, the week ahead is looking rather unsettled and colder toward week’s end. First up, rain showers Monday. Scattered showers expected to develop after lunch. Widespread rain moves in Monday night and Tuesday.

Happy sunny Sunday! Get out and enjoy it! You can wash your car, however, it’ll get dirty again starting Monday night!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: