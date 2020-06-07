Sunny skies draw big crowds to Cuyahoga Valley National Park, visitors should plan ahead

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Officials with the Cuyahoga Valley National Park took to Facebook on Sunday to let visitors know they can expect crowded conditions.

They also shared a photo of a packed parking lot taken this afternoon.

“It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood. And everyone is here. Mr. Rogers taught us many things. Be prepared, be kind, be flexible. Use those lessons when visiting #CVNP. Expect crowded conditions. You might have to go somewhere else and come back later. Be kind, we all want to get out on days like today,” they wrote in the post.

CVNP has been seeing a lot more visitors in the last few months because of the coronavirus pandemic and now the warm weather we’re having.

