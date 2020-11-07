Sunny skies and warm temps continue on Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our “Indian Summer” lasts through the beginning of next week.

The last time we had a stretch of 70 degree days this long was 1956! There’s a good chance that we’ll break that stretch in Cleveland. We’re forecasting a 7-day stretch of 70s. Plus, a couple of places could tie or break records this weekend!

Record-Breaking Stretch of Toasty Temps?

It’s going to be a great weekend to rake some leaves, and maybe even (dare we say!?) string up the outdoor Christmas lights??

Raking Forecast

Otherwise, our next chance of rain comes Tuesday night into Veteran’s Day. Cooler air will trail the front.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

