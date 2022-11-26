CLEVELAND (WJW) — Grab a coat early this morning, we’re starting the day in the low- and mid-30s, with clear skies.

We will, however, warm up quickly to the mid 50s for the afternoon.

“Pick” day of the weekend is Saturday. Get your Christmas lights up. It’ll be mild and dry. A soggy Sunday follows. Temperatures will remain mild in the low- and mid-50’s.

Rain will redevelop early Sunday. Coverage will be 90% to 100%. Rainfall duration will be long. It’ll be a soggy one if you are tailgating for the Browns. Up to an inch of rain is possible.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: