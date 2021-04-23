Sunny, mild temps today; rain moves in for the weekend

(WJW It is a crisp, chilly morning. Be sure to grab your jacket before your head out this Friday.

Warmer temps will take over later today. We can expect to see temperatures around 60, with mostly sunny skies.

Rain is moving into Northeast Ohio for the weekend. A few spotty showers are possible Saturday in our western communities early. Otherwise, the main event of rain showers will develop after lunch. Widespread rain will continue through the afternoon/evening and lessen to a few showers Saturday night.

For Sunday, there’s a chance of a few leftover showers, especially early.

Get ready for another spring warm-up! Sunshine galore with temperatures flirting with 80° can be expected by the middle of next week!

More on the 8-day forecast here.