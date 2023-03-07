(WJW) – Early this morning there was some light snow accumulation in some spots, but the sun will help melt that away through the afternoon.

Winds are gusting to 25 mph with temperatures climbing only to about 40 today.

The good news? There’s plenty of sun!

The weather will be dry but cold the rest of the week until Friday. As it stands now, there will be some rain/ light snow late Friday/Friday night.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid-30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.