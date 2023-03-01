(WJW) – Winds from the south will bring a nice warm-up by this afternoon.

Then a warm front will quickly lift temperatures into the 60’s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. It will be a bit breezy with gusts 20-25 mph at times.

Here is a look at the range of temperatures expected. The northern viewing area will be in the upper 50’s and the southern viewing area could be near 70.

FRIDAY: Another panhandle system moves SW to NE Friday. At this time, this system looks to bring a wintry-mix early, before transitioning to rain during the day. Rain could be heavy at times, causing some minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be gusty through the day but temperatures will be above average, in the upper 40s.

A sign of Spring? The first leaf areas across the southern half of the U.S. is WELL AHEAD of schedule!

But, the long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.