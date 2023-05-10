(WJW) – A beautiful day!

Highs will climb into the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon with wall-to-wall sunshine.

A bit cooler for folks closer to the lake, with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Farther away from the lake, areas will climb into the low to mid-70s.

Dry stretch through the middle of the week. The next chance for rain will be late Friday into Saturday.

Still some uncertainty about the position of the stalled front this weekend. Our rain percentages reflect this uncertainty. Once our confidence increases, we will increase (or decrease) the numbers as the conditions warrant it.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Trending cooler next week.

