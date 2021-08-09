Sunflowers in bloom at Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Maria’s Field of Hope at Cedar Point is starting to bloom.

The fields in Sandusky and Avon are named for Maria McNamara, whose daughter was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor in 2006.

Maria died at age 7.

Her parents started Prayers from Maria Children’s Cancer Foundation to fund global research into causes, preventions, and treatments for deadly childhood brain tumors.

The Sandusky field is just two years old.

It’s free to visit, but donations help support research.

You can also dedicate a sunflower to the loss of a loved one.

They say the flowers are limited right now, but once the blooms begin, there is more growth every day in the fields.

Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon is still growing they say, and not in bloom yet.

