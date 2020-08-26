Sunflowers at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon starting to bloom

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The sunflowers at Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon are starting to bloom!
Organizers took to Facebook on Wednesday to share the exciting update.
“🌻This morning we see Avon is beginning to bloom! 🌻 From the picture, you can see the beauty of the sunflower always shines through. We anticipate Maria’s Shop opening there by the weekend. We welcome visitors to come and walk the paths from dawn ’til dusk.”
Pets are welcome as long as their owners clean up after them.
No admission is required, however, the non-profit does accept donations.
Prayers from Maria also has a sunflower field at Cedar Point in Sandusky.
