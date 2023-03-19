(WJW) — Sunday, which happens to be the last day of winter 2023, marks the start of “Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week” in Ohio.

It’s a reminder for Ohioans to prep their homes, schools and businesses for potential severe weather including floods, lightning and tornadoes, according to a proclamation from the offices of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

It’s also a good idea to be aware of the multiple methods of emergency communications that include NOAA All Hazards weather radio, Wireless Emergency Alerts and local mass notifications systems.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland says that one of the biggest ways you can help yourself ahead of hazardous weather is by knowing where you are on a map.

“Spring Severe Weather Awareness Week” runs from March 19 – March 25.

A statewide tornado drill is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22 at 9:50 a.m.

“Lightning Safety Awareness Week” is June 18 – June 27.