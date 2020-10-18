Sunday forecast: Cloudy skies with chance for rain later in the day

CLEVELAND (WJW) — More clouds expected today and the winds pick up ahead of our next system.

The southerly winds gusting to 25 mph will help boost our highs in the lower 60s.

Showers develop around dinnertime with widespread rain expected overnight.

The week ahead remains unsettled with several chances for rain next. Pick day is Thursday! Temps above average and around 70. Big changes next weekend… Yikes! We struggle to even reach 50.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Thinking snow? Check out this map that shows the average (mean) time when areas across the Lower 48 see the first snowfall.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: