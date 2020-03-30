‘Sun is Gonna Shine’: Local high school students come together to spread hope through song

WADSWORTH (WJW)- Wadsworth High School students are using their amazing talent to spread hope and joy during this time of uncertainty.

The cast from the school’s fall show reprised their rendition of ‘Sun’s Gonna Shine’ from the musical ‘Bright Star.’

In light of the current situation, the students said they wanted to do something positive and remind everyone, that the sun will shine again.

We want to share more positive news during this time–showcasing how Cleveland’s Own are helping Cleveland’s Own. Please share your stories with us by emailing tips@fox8.com

