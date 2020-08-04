Summit sheriff: Speeding, intoxicated driver caused serious crash

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a crash that killed four people in Ashland County.
COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash that took place in Coventry Township.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the crash happened Monday around 10 p.m.
The sheriff says a 21-year-old from Barberton was headed westbound in a Hyundai Tiburon on Portage Lakes Dr. at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.
Investigators believe he was also under the influence.
He hit a car headed eastbound, according to the sheriff.
The teen driver and passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.
A 21-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was also injured.
The driver of the Hyundai has life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.
Investigators say several people involved in the crash were not wearing seatbelts.
