Summit sheriff: Speeding, intoxicated driver caused serious crash

Editor’s Note: The video above is about a crash that killed four people in Ashland County.

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash that took place in Coventry Township.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the crash happened Monday around 10 p.m.

The sheriff says a 21-year-old from Barberton was headed westbound in a Hyundai Tiburon on Portage Lakes Dr. at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle.

Investigators believe he was also under the influence.

He hit a car headed eastbound, according to the sheriff.

The teen driver and passenger were hospitalized with serious injuries.

A 21-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was also injured.

The driver of the Hyundai has life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff.

Investigators say several people involved in the crash were not wearing seatbelts.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8