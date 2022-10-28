GREEN, Ohio (WJW) — “We’ve got ourselves a porch pirate,” wrote the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in a Thursday Facebook post.

One man, pictured below, and another white man were caught on camera stealing packages in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the city, between Steese, Greensburg and Massillon roads, deputies said.

They were seen driving what appears to be a silver sedan.

(Summit County Sheriff’s Office) (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to contact detectives at 330-643-2131.

“Share and let’s make him famous!” reads the post.