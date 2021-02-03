Summit Metro Parks shares first photographic proof of bobcats living in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — Summit Metro Parks took to Facebook to share the first photographic proof that bobcats live at Furnace Run Metro Park in Richfield.

SMP Chief of Conservation Mike Johnson said that bobcats are considered harmless to humans.

“They generally do not even allow themselves to be seen! Their presence in our parks is a good sign of a healthy system,” he said.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, bobcats are typically found in the forests of eastern Ohio. They are roughly twice as big as an average house cat.

“Because of the large amount of unoccupied, suitable forested habitat available in eastern Ohio, bobcat sightings are expected to continue to increase in future years as the population increases in abundance and distribution,” the website states.