Summit Mall closes abruptly day after Christmas due to fights, concerns over COVID-19

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WJW) — Summit Mall closed abruptly on the day after Christmas as the result of several altercations and concerns due to COVID-19, according to Fairlawn officials.

A press release from the city of Fairlawn states a “number of young persons” gathered at Summit Mall on Dec. 26.

The Fairlawn Police Department and Summit Mall management were aware of the event and staffed accordingly. After the first few incidents, Summit Mall management elected to close the mall.

The juveniles who were congregating in the mall were asked to leave. All complied.

According to the release, “contrary to social media, no shots were fired.” The loud bangs heard, according to the release, were stores closing their gates.

There were no arrests, and no one was injured. There were also no reports of looting or property damage.

