Summit Mall and Aurora Farms ready to reopen next week

(WJW) – Simon Property says Summit Mall and Aurora Farms will open on May 12.

That’s the first day retailers are allowed to reopen since the coronavirus outbreak in the state of Ohio.

Simon Property reports its businesses in other states have seen success since reopening.

There are new safety protocols for the malls.

Here are the highlights:

Employees, contractors, and vendors are required to screen themselves at home

Employees will wear protective face masks and maintain social distancing

Occupancy limitations for social distancing

Limited common area seating

Temporary closure of play areas, stroller and valet stations, and drinking fountains

Floor decals to direct traffic flow

Every other sink and urinal will be taped off for social distancing

Increased disinfecting in common areas

Business hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

They also say shoppers should take their temperatures before going to the mall.

Shoppers are encouraged, but not required to wear masks.

Simon Property says it will provide masks and sanitizing wipes, as well as free temperature testing to shoppers.

