Summit County woman who lost husband on Sept. 11: ‘I live with it every day’

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A Summit County woman lost her husband in the Sept. 11 terror attacks and now, 20 years later, she’s opening up to the FOX 8 I-Team.

Laurie Hart spoke about life for her family and she has a message for everyone.

John Hart died after the terror attack in New York City while on a business trip.

“I live with it every day. I think about John every single day. I think about the loss,” Laurie Hart said. “I always wondered, you know, where would we be if he was here? Where would our lives be? What would we be doing?”

She said she is grateful to have a few of her husband’s belongings recovered at the scene, including a marriage prayer card.

John left behind four kids. Laurie said what happened on Sept. 11 inspired one son to join the Army, led a daughter to start a career counseling children and inspired her to get more involved in volunteering.

“Weston has gone ahead and went into the military. He’s a company commander in the Army. Emily is in behavioral health. I’ve raised the kids, we’ve moved forward in our lives.”

Many of you remember the moment you first heard about the Sept. 11 attacks. Laurie still has phone records showing her husband called her twice just after the attacks.

She also had a plane ticket at the time. She’d been planning to join her husband while he was still in New York.

Now, decades later, Laurie finds herself still learning about all that happened on Sept. 11, the survival and the loss. She also pays close attention to the latest trouble around the world.

“I’m a little nervous with some of the events going on in the world,” she said.

That ties into the message Laurie has for everyone.

“Don’t take people in your life for granted. Since 9/11, you know, the minute your feet hit the floor in the morning, you never know what a day is gonna bring,” Laurie said.