Summit County woman sentenced for stabbing, killing neighbor

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a woman charged with stabbing and killing her neighbor, who then left her for dead, was sentenced today in court.

Cher Wagner, 33, of Shrob Avenue in Canton, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for charges in the stabbing death of Kelly Avery in June of 2020.

On May 28, a jury found Wagner guilty of murder and felonious assault.

On June 30, 2020, Wagner stabbed 41-year-old Avery to death following an argument and a fight at a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron. During the fight, Wagner chased down Avery and stabbed her in the chest, according to a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

“This was an awful tragedy which will impact Kelly’s family for years and years to come. Cher Wagner is a violent person and I’m pleased that she will spend a significant amount of time in prison,” said Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “Thank you to my prosecutors and the investigators who worked diligently to hold her accountable.”