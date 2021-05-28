Summit County woman charged with stabbing, killing neighbor during fight found guilty

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County prosecutor announced today that a Canton woman charged with stabbing and killing her neighbor then left her for dead was found guilty.

Jurors found Cher Wagner, 33, of Shrob Avenue guilty of murder and felonious assault in the death of Kelly Avery in June of 2020.

On June 30, 2020, Wagner stabbed 41-year-old, Avery to death following an argument and a fight at a home on Euclid Avenue in Akron, according to a release from the Summit County prosecutor.

The release says during the fight, Wagner chased down Avery and stabbed her in the chest.

Summit County Common Pleas Court is scheduled to sentence Wagner on June 29 at 1 p.m.