SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County is warning residents of a phishing scam that attempts to get personal information from unsuspecting people.

If you get an email from “info@co.summitoh.net,” which is a phony email, do not respond, do not click any links and do not provide personal information, the county warns in a Facebook post.

Call 330-643-2500 to verify any emails you get from the county.

The Office of Information Technology is investigating.