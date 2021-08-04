Summit County teacher, husband killed in crash

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) – A Summit County school teacher and her husband were killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in New Franklin Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:47 p.m. along Cleveland Massillon Road, just north of Grill Road.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1992 Nissan 300ZX was traveling south on Cleveland Massillon Road, while a 2008 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north.

State troopers said the Hyundai was making a left turn into a driveway when it was struck by the Nissan. The couple inside the Nissan were trapped and had to be removed with mechanical means.

The Nissan driver, 38-year-old Jared Davis, of Barberton, was taken to Akron General Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

His wife, 31-year-old Caitlin Davis, was taken to Barberton Citizen’s Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The 67-year-old Hyundai driver was taken to Akron General Hospital with moderate injuries.

Davis has been an intervention specialist at Copley-Fairlawn City Schools since August 2020.

In a statement released on the district’s website, Copley Superintendent Brian Poe said, “Caitlin’s presence was one of absolute joy and eagerness to help her students… She was a fantastic teacher for Copley-Fairlawn Middle School and was an incredible influence on those she worked with. We are saddened by the loss of Caitlin and her husband, Jared, and join her family, friends and colleagues in mourning.”

Investigators said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. It’s unclear at this time if those involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.

The crash is still under investigation.