Summit County summer plans: ‘Go full county fair’

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Summit County announced today it will host its annual fair following the guidelines put in place by the “Reopen Ohio” plan.

The Summit County Fair in Tallmadge will be on July 27 through August 1.

In a Facebook post, the county says you can pre-order admission tickets and grandstand shows online to avoid standing in line to purchase tickets.

(Courtesy Summit County Fair)

The facebook post says guests can experience things like two demolition derbies, fair food and over 500 animals and 4-H displays. Lisko Family Amusements are supplying 18 midway rides.

(Courtesy Summit County Fair)