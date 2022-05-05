SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 11-year-old who was reported missing out of the city of Green Thursday evening.

According to investigators, Hailey Tacchio became upset and left home around 6 p.m. Detectives and patrol deputies searched the area but haven’t been able to find her.

Tacchio is 5’4″ and 107 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “Aeropostale” on the front, a red tank top, blue shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.